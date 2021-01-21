Triple H took to Twitter last night with praise for several WWE NXT Superstars.

The first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicked off with Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeating Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez, after NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai returned to attack Martinez. Triple H praised both teams and said the tournament is off to an exciting start.

He wrote, “The strength and athleticism of the #WWENXT Women’s division on display. The Women’s #DustyClassic is off to an exciting start!!!!”

Triple H also reacted to the latest first round matches in the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

“Great tag team match to start #WWENXT… the competition to win the #DustyClassic on full display,” he wrote on the opener, which saw Kushida and Leon Ruff defeat Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.

The second men’s tournament match of the night saw Lucha House Party’s Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik defeat Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

Triple H wrote, “Maybe the biggest difference of in-ring styles in the entirety of the #DustyClassic … great match and a huge win for Lucha House Party!!! #WWENXT”

As noted, the main event of last night’s show saw Timothy Thatcher remain undefeated in the NXT Fight Pit by defeating Tommaso Ciampa. Triple H reacted with respect.

“A match unlike any other requires an different move set … and entirely different mind set. For the second time, Timothy Thatcher displays both. #Respect #WWENXT #FightPit,” he wrote.

You can see Triple H’s full tweets below:

