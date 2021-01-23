Legendary TV and radio host, Larry King, passed away earlier today at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 87. No cause of death was given, but CNN reported earlier this month King was hospitalized due to COVID-19.

King interviewed numerous individuals from the wrestling world, including Vince McMahon, Bruno Sammartino, and John Cena.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” King’s official Twitter account wrote in a statement.

King also made a guest appearance on WWE RAW back in 2012 where he worked with The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan, and Kane.