WWE Producer TJ Wilson, a.k.a. Tyson Kidd, took to social media tonight to praise Bayley.

TJ called the former SmackDown Women's Champion the most improved wrestler he has ever seen.

He tweeted, "Mannnnnn, I have nothing but love in my heart when it comes to @itsBayleyWWE I've told her personally and I'll publicly say it-she's the most improved wrestler I've ever seen in front of my eyes. It's incredibly inspiring to see and highly contagious to be around."

As noted, Bayley was recently a guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Session.

She was also recently announced as part of the upcoming 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.