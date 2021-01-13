Former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Val Venis [real name Sean Morley] was temporarily blocked by Twitter earlier this week for violating the social media platform's "Child Sexual Exploitation Policy."

According to Venis, his account was blocked because he shared evidence of Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President elect Joe Biden, molesting children and Malia Obama, the daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama, snorting cocaine.

This is not the first time that Venis has shared wild conspiracy theories on his social media accounts. He previously called The Rock and Arnold Schwarzenegger "traitors" who sold out America to Communist China.

After Venis' account was unblocked earlier on Tuesday, he shared screenshots of Twitter blocking and later unblocking his account.

Venis later revealed that his Facebook account has also been blocked for the next 30 days.

See below for his tweets: