Former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Val Venis [real name Sean Morley] was temporarily blocked by Twitter earlier this week for violating the social media platform's "Child Sexual Exploitation Policy."

According to Venis, his account was blocked because he shared evidence of Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President elect Joe Biden, molesting children and Malia Obama, the daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama, snorting cocaine.

This is not the first time that Venis has shared wild conspiracy theories on his social media accounts. He previously called The Rock and Arnold Schwarzenegger "traitors" who sold out America to Communist China.

After Venis' account was unblocked earlier on Tuesday, he shared screenshots of Twitter blocking and later unblocking his account.

Venis later revealed that his Facebook account has also been blocked for the next 30 days.

See below for his tweets:

Last night I shared the EVIDENCE of HUNTER BIDEN f--kING CHILDREN INCLUDING COKE SNORTING MALIA OBAMA. The SHEEP of course REFUSED to accept FACTS! Twitter however ACKNOWLEDGED these FACTS & threatened to suspend my account if I did not delete these picks!

TWIITER PROTECTS PEDOS pic.twitter.com/74btWcQOuY — Sean Morley (@ValVenisEnt) January 11, 2021

I'M BACK! BUT NOT FOR LONG YOU TWITTER COMMIES!!!



THE QUESTION REMAINS!



WHY HAS HUNTER BIDEN NOT BEEN ARRESTED FOR RAPING CHILDREN? WHERE ARE THESE SO CALLED "HERO" COPS WE KEEP HEARING ABOUT? AND OF COURSE LEFTIST PEDO ENABLERS REFUSE TO ADMIT BIDEN IS A PEDO EVEN WITH FACTS. — Sean Morley (@ValVenisEnt) January 12, 2021