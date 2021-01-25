WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter Sunday to post a short video clip in which he shows off a makeover to his look.
In the video, Foley’s son can be heard criticizing the Hardcore Legend’s new hairdo, calling it “awful.”
Foley then says, “Maybe so, but now I get the Patrick Price from State Farm.”
Foley was referring to Patrick Mahomes’ State Farm commercial in which the Chiefs QB gets a haircut at a barber shop. The ad assures a special insurance rate for anyone getting Mahomes’ haircut.
The tweet was posted in the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bills AFC Championship Game. Although Foley got a new haircut, he retained his beard.
See below for Foley’s tweet:
Finding out there is
NO PATRICK PRICE at @StateFarm
DARN YOU MAHOMES!@PatrickMahomes @Chiefs @NFL @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/9Ttq0esfJg
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 24, 2021