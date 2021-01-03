WWE SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins has collaborated with his friends in the CrossFit community to create a new workout called the "Brodie" in honor of late pro wrestler Brodie Lee.

Rollins shared a video via the the Deadboys Fitness Instagram account in which he delivers a short message in remembrance of Lee before explaining the details of the CrossFit workout.

"In the CrossFit community, we dedicate our workouts to heroes, and Brodie was a hero to me and to his friends because of how loyal, funny, kind and generous [sic] he was," said Rollins.

The Messiah continued, "More importantly, he was a hero to his own family. That's where his heart was, always with his boys and his wife. So today, we have got to workout in his honor."

The video, which can be seen below, also contains detailed instructions of the Brodie workout.

As noted, Rollins' return to the squared circle was nixed after he was originally advertised to appear during the first SmackDown of 2021. Rollins has been away since WWE Survivor Series, taking time off to be with fiancée Becky Lynch who welcomed their first child together earlier this month.