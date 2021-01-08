WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke to Ryan Satin from WWE ON FOX and revealed some of his favorite WWE Superstars among other big-time names who have been catching his eye.

Austin explained why he's been loving SmackDown Superstar Bayley's work as a heel over the past year or so.

"Well, I've said in the past as well. When Bayley turned heel, I think she became one of the most entertaining heels in the business," said Austin.

"There's layers to her work. From a female standpoint, Charlotte Flair came back recently and Becky Lynch left because she was having a baby, but right now, I really like Bayley's heel work. I've been liking it for quite some time."

While picking WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as his favorite male superstar, Austin admitted that he never saw McIntyre as a main event star a few years ago.

"From a guy's standpoint, Drew McIntyre is someone I like," said Austin. "I remember talking about Drew to Mick Foley on my podcast a few years ago. At the time, if you told me Drew was going to be 'the guy' I would have said, 'nah, he's a mid card guy.'"

Stone Cold continued, "But Foley told me, 'you should watch this guy.' I've been watching him. To meet him in person and get a feel for his physicality and mentality and way he thinks about the business, I'm very impressed with Drew. He's really earned the position he's at in the business today."

Austin had both Bayley and McIntyre as guests on his Broken Skull Sessions podcast recently.

