Week 64 (we are not including last week in the competition due to the Brodie Lee tribute show) of the Wednesday Night War reportedly saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings.

Wednesday's New Year's Smash Night 1 edition of Dynamite reportedly drew 662,000 viewers (-32% from last week) on TNT, with a 0.25 rating (-37.5%) in the key 18-49 demographic.

The numbers are down from last week's Brodie Lee Celebration of Life edition of Dynamite, which drew 977,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the key demographic.

Wednesday's New Year's Evil edition of NXT reportedly drew 641,000 viewers (+9.4%) on the USA Network, with a 0.16 rating (+33.3%) in the key 18-49 demographic.

The numbers are up from last week's show, which drew 586,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demo.

The cable news channels certainly impacted both AEW and NXT last night due to coverage of the riots and fallout in Washington, DC.

These above numbers are courtesy of PWTorch. The full report on this week's shows, via Nielsen and Showbuzz Daily, will be available on Friday afternoon, delayed due to backup from the New Year's holiday.

