WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was not in attendance for last night’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW, according to PWInsider. While Vince was not at the venue, he was in regular communication with those who were in charge, and was making tweaks to the show.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was also not at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg for last night’s RAW show. The pre-recorded promo announcing Edge’s ring return for Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match was filmed inside the wrestling ring that he keeps on his property in North Carolina.

For those who missed it, you can see the promo from Edge in the video above.