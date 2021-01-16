- As seen above, the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel has released behind-the-scenes footage from MSK's WWE NXT debut this past Wednesday night. The video includes footage of Wes Lee and Nash Carter, formerly known as Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz, greeting WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels after returning backstage.

Wednesday's show saw MSK defeat Jake Atlas and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in a first round match in the 2021 NXT Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. They will now face Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in the quarterfinals.

- Thursday's new episode of WWE Total Bellas drew 381,000 viewers on the E! network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, ranking #44 for the night on the Cable Top 150.

This would be down from last week's Total Bellas episode, which drew 426,000 viewers and ranked #53 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.20 rating in the key demo.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 6 Ratings & Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 416,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (season premiere)

Episode 2: 257,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 299,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 219,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 305,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: 426,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: 381,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8:

Season 5 Viewership Total: 5.589 million viewers

Season 5 Average: 508,090 viewers per episode (11 episodes)

Season 4 Viewership Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Viewership Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Viewership Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Viewership Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)