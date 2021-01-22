NJPW star Will Ospreay has addressed his comparisons with late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

Through a tweet on Thursday, Ospreay asked wrestling fans to stop comparing two “different generations of artist” that offer two totally different “qualities of art.”

Ospreay wrote, “Wonder how many compare Picasso to Banksy. 2 different generations of artist that offer 2 different qualities of art. It’s just down to whatever you like. Quit comparing, I ain’t ever gonna fill shoes or live up to anyone’s expectations but my own.”

Ospreay lost to Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 earlier this month. He defeated Okada at the G1 Climix back in October.

See below for Ospreay’s tweet.