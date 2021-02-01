WWE SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair is headed to WrestleMania 37.

Belair won tonight’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. The match came down to Belair and Rhea Ripley.

The match featured several surprise entrants and WWE NXT Superstars, including Ripley, Shotzi Blackheart, Toni Storm, Jillian Hall, Victoria, Santana Garrett, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Dakota Kai, a returning Lana, and Ember Moon.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s Women’s Rumble Match, along with the orders of entrants and eliminations:

ENTRANTS

1. Bayley

2. Naomi

3. Bianca Belair

4. Billie Kay

5. Shotzi Blackheart

6. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler

7. Toni Storm

8. Jillian Hall

9. Ruby Riott

10. Victoria

11. Peyton Royce

12. Santana Garrett

13. Liv Morgan

14. Rhea Ripley

15. Charlotte Flair

16. Dana Brooke

17. WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson

18. Lacey Evans

19. Mickie James

20. Nikki Cross

21. Alicia Fox

22. Mandy Rose

23. Dakota Kai

24. Carmella

25. Tamina Snuka

26. Lana

27. Alexa Bliss

28. Ember Moon

29. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax

30. Natalya

ELIMINATIONS

1. Shotzi Blackheart (by Shayna Baszler)

2. Jillian Hall (by Billie Kay)

3. Billie Kay (by Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott)

4. Toni Storm (by Rhea Ripley)

5. Victoria (by Shayna Baszler)

6. Santana Garrett (by Rhea Ripley)

7. Ruby Riott (by Bayley)

8. Liv Morgan (by Peyton Royce)

9. Dana Brooke (by Rhea Ripley)

10. Peyton Royce (by Charlotte Flair)

11. Torrie Wilson (by Shayna Baszler)

12. Bayley (by Bianca Belair)

13. Alicia Fox (by Mandy Rose)

14. Mickie James (by Lacey Evans)

15. Dakota Kai (by Rhea Ripley)

16. Mandy Rose (by Rhea Ripley)

17. Nikki Cross (by Carmella)

18. Carmella (by Tamina Snuka)

19. Alexa Bliss (by Rhea Ripley)

20. Lacey Evans by (by Shayna Baszler)

21. Ember Moon (by Nia Jax)

22. Naomi (by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler)

23. Tamina Snuka (by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler)

24. Shayna Baszler (by Nia Jax)

25. Nia Jax (by Lana)

26. Lana (by Natalya)

27. Natalya (by Bianca Belair)

28. Charlotte Flair (by Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley)

29. Rhea Ripley (by Bianca Belair)

Winner: Bianca Belair

If @itsBayleyWWE wins the #RoyalRumble Match, she wants to challenge @MichaelCole! We would make an exception to the rules for this match. pic.twitter.com/RNGcLbWSfn — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021

47 minutes and 43 seconds. What a performance by No. 2 entrant @NaomiWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/xk7Cy2HBp6 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021