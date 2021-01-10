Fans may have noticed WrestleMania 24 is currently unavailable on the WWE Network.

Historically, PPVs have been pulled temporarily due to music rights issues, like a contract coming to an end, according to PWInsider.

WWE has to re-edit whichever segment needs adjusting and will likely get WrestleMania 24 back on the Network soon.

That year's show took place at the Florida Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida in front of 74,635 fans. The hostess that year was Kim Kardashian. You can check out the full card below:

* The Undertaker defeated Edge (c) (World Heavyweight Championship)

* Floyd Mayweather defeated Big Show (No DQ Match)

* Randy Orton (c) defeated John Cena and Triple H (WWE Championship)

* Beth Phoenix and Melina defeated Ashley and Maria (Playboy BunnyMania Lumberjill Match)

* Shawn Michaels defeated Ric Flair (Career vs. Career Match)

* Kane defeated Chavo Guerrero (c) (ECW Championship)

* Batista defeated Umaga

* CM Punk defeated Carlito, Chris Jericho, John Morrison, Mr. Kennedy, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin (MITB Ladder Match)

* JBL defeated Finlay (Belfast Brawl)

* Kane wins Battle Royal for shot at ECW Championship