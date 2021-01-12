- WWE's "Best Of Luke Harper" compilation went live on the WWE Network today. The program features various clips of Jon Huber (Brodie Lee), along with Superstars honoring the former Bludgeon Brother from the recent tribute videos that WWE released, plus highlights from his run in WWE.

Above is a sneak peek at the compilation.

- The WrestleMania 24 pay-per-view has returned to the WWE Network. The event was removed over the weekend, reportedly due to a musical rights issue related to the music that Floyd Mayweather used for his entrance.

PWInsider noted that other programming from that time period in 2008 featuring the same music may also be pulled and re-edited. WrestleMania 24 saw Mayweather defeat Big Show in a No DQ match.

Mayweather came to the ring using his "Yep" single at WrestleMania 24, a song that Mayweather later won a copyright infringement suit over, brought by rapper Anthony Lawrence Dash. The new upload features Mayweather coming to the ring with a generic hip-hop track.