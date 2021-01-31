WWE posted a first-look of the WrestleMania 37 sign being hung up in the WWE Thunderdome for tonight’s Royal Rumble.

Over the years, WWE Superstars — who have either won the rumble or indicated they want a match at the PPV — often point at the big sign in dramatic fashion.

The music in the background is “Save Your Tears” by The Weekend. No word yet on if that’s going to be an official theme song for WrestleMania 37.

WWE’s biggest show of the year will take place over two nights on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.