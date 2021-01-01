WWE has announced two matches for tonight's 205 Live episode, the first of 2021.

Mansoor will look to continue his 205 Live undefeated streak as he faces Jake Atlas for the first time.

Tonight's show will also feature six-man action as Curt Stallion and Ever-Rise face off against The Bollywood Boyz and Ariya Daivari.

Stay tuned for more from tonight's WWE 205 Live at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. Below is WWE's preview for the show: