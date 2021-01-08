Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live from the Capitol Wrestling Center. Ashante "Thee" Adonis makes his way to the ring for our opening contest. He'll be taking on Ariya Daivari, who talks trash to Adonis prior to the bell ringing.

Ashante "Thee" Adonis versus Ariya Daivari

Adonis grabs a headlock to open...he gets bounced off the ropes...Daivari drops him with a knee, then hits a running dropkick to the head. Daivari brings Adonis to the corner...huge chop...Adonis asks Daivari to chop him again...he does. Adonis powers out and traps Daivari in the corner. Action moves to the other side...Irish whip and shoulder thrust by Adonis in succession. He follows up with a spinebuster for a nearfall. Daivari ends up on the apron...Adonis sends him to the outside with a flush dropkick. He immediately brings Daivari back in and goes for a running corner strike but Daivari moves and Adonis collides hard into the ring post. Daivari takes full advantage by wrapping Adonis' leg around the post and whipping it hard into the metal.

Daivari brings Adonis inside and continues to target his leg. He drives a series of elbows and sets up for a figure-four...Adonis shoves him off but Daivari pounces right back with a superkick. He tries the figure-four again...Adonis counters with a cradle...only two. Daivari smartly hits a dropkick to the knee to slow Adonis' comeback attempt. Leg kicks by Daivari. Another figure-four attempt but Adonis counters again, this time sending Daivari to the outside. He jumps back in...Adonis greets him with several big right hands. Strong lariat by Adonis. Another. He swings around and nails a DDT. Adonis climbs to the top...crossbody connects but his knee gives out. Hammer fist by Adonis...he calls for the Long Kiss Goodnight...the knee gives out yet again allowing Daivari to finally apply the figure-four. Adonis in trouble...he tries to crawl to the ropes but Daivari rolls back to the center. Adonis manages to turn the hold and Daivari is forced to let go.

Daivari nails a uranagi. He goes for the hammerlock lariat...Adonis surprises him with the Long Kiss Goodnight for the upset victory.

Ashante "Thee" Adonis wins by pinfall

NXT general manager William Regal announces that the 205 Live roster will be joining NXT for the Dusty Rhodes tag classic, with the winners receiving an opportunity at the NXT tag team titles. First round matchups will begin next week.

Footage of Santos Escobar successfully defending his NXT cruiserweight championship against Gran Metalik from Wednesday's New Year's Evil is played. This takes us to our main event. The Bollywood Boyz are out first, followed by their opponents, Curt Stallion and August Grey. Here we go.

Bollywood Boyz versus August Grey/Curt Staillion

Grey and Samir begin. Grey gains early control...Samir counters with a hammerlock, an arm-drag, then crucifix pins him for a close two. Grey pops up...Samir traps him in the corner and lands the opening strike into Grey's gut. Grey responds with a roll-up an arm-drag of his own. Blind tag to Stallion who pops in and hits a dropkick. Sunil tags in but Stallion immediately grabs a wristlock to slow his momentum. Test of strength that Sunil gets the advantage on...sunset flip....Stallion rolls through and lands a standing double-stomp. Grey back in...double chop from the babyfaces. Grey dropkicks Sunil out of the ring...Stallion runs in and dropkicks a charging Samir. Bollywood Boyz recover on the outside...Grey and Sunil end up back in the center. The Bollywood Boyz manage to get the heat on Grey, utilizing quick-tags to keep him grounded. Stallion stands on the corner looking concerned. Samir throws Grey right into Sunil's boot. He lifts Grey off the ground and sends him right to the mat with a big chop. Samir slows the pace with a headlock.

Sunil delivers a picture perfect Russian leg-sweep for a nearfall. He puts Grey into a bully choke before whipping him into his team's corner. Grey takes advantage of an opening to land a few elbows but the Bollywood Boyz knock Stallion off the apron, then hit their finisher on Grey. Stallion JUST breaks up the pin. Grey recovers enough to slingshot Samir into the corner and avoid a splash from Sunil. Stallion in...he rocks Samir with vicious three-hit combo. Corner dropkick and pull-up DDT from Stallion. Grey out of nowhere with a springboard moonsault. Suplex from Grey...Stallion tries a top rope splash but Samir gets his boots up. Grey and Sunil battle on the outside while Samir and Stallion go at it in the center...Grey blindly tags in...Stallion takes out Sunil with a headbutt...this allows Grey to connect with his modified unprettier for the win.

August Grey/Curt Stallion win by pinfall

Grey and Stallion celebrate, with commentary believing that this will give these boys some heavy momentum going into the Dusty Rhodes Classic.

That's the show friends.