Footage from Wednesday's NXT is played showing how Grizzled Young Veterans, Undisputed Era, and MSK advanced in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes classic. The vignette hypes today's first round matchups, which feature the Bollywood Boyz taking on Legado Del Fantasma, and Curt Stallion and August Grey taking on Drake Maverick and Killian Dain.

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live from the Capitol Wrestling Center. They give their thoughts on the legacy of the Dusty Rhodes Classic before introducing our first matchup. Legado Del Fantasma is out first led by NXT cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar, followed by the Bollywood Boyz.

Legado Del Fantasma versus Bollywood Boyz Dusty Rhodes Classic Round One

Mendoza and Sunil begin. Sunil applies a headlock and rings Mendoza's arm. Pace picks up...Mendoza plow through Sunil with a shoulder bump. Sunil responds by hitting a stiff lariat, which sends Mendoza to ringside. Mendoza runs back in but Sunil catches him with an arm-drag before tagging in Samir. Double-elbows by the Bollywood Boyz. Samir goes back after the arm that his brother Sunil targeted. Mendoza manages to bring in Wilde...Samir gets the better of him and ties his arm up as well. Sunil back in...the Bollywood Boyz connect with a double hip-toss, followed by a mid-rope axe handle from Samir. Mendoza distracts Samir from the apron allowing Wilde to strike with a vicious DDT. Mendoza and Wilde take turns hitting corner lariats on Samir...Legado Del Fantasma sends Samir flying with a double-suplex...cover...only two. Legado Del Fantasma whips Samir hard into the turnbuckles. Samir creates some separation and avoids a charging Mendoza...he tags in Sunil. Sunil with a series of elbows, followed by a big back body drop and spinning heel kick to Mendoza. Sunil rocks Wilde off the apron and smashes his head off the announcer's table. Back in the ring Sunil climbs to the top...another axe handle for a nearfall. Samir tags back in after hitting an modified doomsday device. The Bollywood Boyz nearly win the match after a superplex/elbow drop combo. On the outside Wilde tosses Samir into the steel steps. This allows Legado Del Fantasma to connect with their finisher to advance.

Legado Del Fantasma wins by pinfall and advances to the quarterfinals

After getting a look at the updated brackets we cut to Drake Maverick and Killain Dain backstage. Maverick continues to annoy Dain unintentionally. Maverick asks Dain if they can "do the dance" if they win? Dain shouts back no as we go to our first commercial of the night.

Main event time. Curt Stallion and August Grey are out first. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain are next. Here we go.

Curt Stallion/August Grey versus Drake Maverick/Killian Dain Dusty Rhodes Classic Round One

Maverick and Stallion begin. Tie-up. Stallion shoulder blocks Maverick with ease. Both men take a moment and reset. Second tie-up. Stallion with a headlock. Maverick bounces Stallion off the ropes...he side-steps Stallion and Stallion tumbles through the ropes to the outside. Maverick gets under Stallion's skin by dancing...he baits him in and sends him flying with a hip-toss. Grey tags in...he's hyped. Maverick slows Grey's attitude by tagging in Dain. Dain sends Grey flying, clearly having the power advantage. Grey puts on a headlock but Dain escapes easily and swats Grey out of mid-air on a crossbody attempt. Maverick and Dain show off some tandem tag team offense. Dain picks Maverick up and uses him as a battering ram against Grey and Stallion. Grey and Stallion try to team up on Dain...they go for a double-suplex...Dain reverses and sends them both flying. Grey and Stallion try to recover at ringside...Dain throws Maverick at them. Stallion surprises Maverick with an Air-Raid neckbreaker. Grey and Stallion trade off maneuvers on Maverick, who eventually makes the tag to Dain. Dain runs through the smaller men with a series of running strikes and overhead suplexes. Dain shows off his athleticism with a slingshot senton. He nails Grey with a flying crossbody...Stallion breaks up the pin attempt. Maverick comes out of nowhere with a neckbreaker on Stallion. All four men in the ring...Stallion sends Dain flying with a German suplex thanks to a superkick assist from Grey. Dain and Maverick pick up the win after Dain powerbombs Maverick onto Stallion.

Drake Maverick/Killian Dain win by pinfall and advance to the quarterfinals

Commentary gives us the updated brackets for the tournament. They also tell us that the Dusty Rhodes women's classic will begin its matchups next week.

That's the show friends.