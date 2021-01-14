WWE has announced one match and a contract signing for Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode.

Rey Mysterio will face King Corbin in singles action.

There will also be a contract signing for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view match between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce.

Below is an updated line-up for tomorrow's show:

* Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin

* Universal Title contract signing between Roman Reigns (c) and Adam Pearce

Stay tuned for any more news regarding Friday's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.