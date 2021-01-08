WWE has announced that Monday's RAW episode will be a "huge night" for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

It was teased in a new promo for RAW that McIntyre may respond to the Royal Rumble title match challenge issued this past Monday by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. There is no word on if Goldberg will be live on Monday's RAW as his appearance was not confirmed.

Monday's RAW will also see McIntyre face Randy Orton in a non-title match.

Stay tuned for more on Monday's RAW. Above is a new promo for the show.