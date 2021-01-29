Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines, at least for the most part:

* Curt Stallion suffered an injury to the back of his neck when attacked backstage by Legado del Fantasma. Per doctors, Stallion is expected to be medically cleared for next Wednesday’s title match with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, given proper rest

* Jessi Kamea suffered chest and back injuries from the clothesline and one-arm powerbomb she took from Raquel Gonzalez during the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match that saw Gonzalez and Dakota Kai defeat Kamea and Aliyah. She is medically cleared to compete as tolerated

* NXT Champion Finn Balor suffered two fractured fingers during the attack by Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, which came after Balor and Kyle O’Reilly defeated the champs in a non-title match. Balor is currently medically cleared to compete as tolerated

Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.