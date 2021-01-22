Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines, at least for the most part:

* Ashante “Thee” Adonis suffered internal injuries and a neck stinger during the squash loss to Karrion Kross. There is no timetable for his return. Desmond Troy suffered a strained windpipe in the post-match attack by Kross, and he also is not cleared to compete

Due to the injuries, Adonis and Troy are being replaced in the 2021 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic by Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

* Speaking of Thatcher and Ciampa, Camp reported that they both suffered minor injuries in their Fight Pit main event, but are both cleared to compete as tolerated. Thatcher suffered an arm injury, and Ciampa suffered a leg injury but x-rays came back negative for a break

Thatcher and Ciampa will compete in a first round Dusty Classic match against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode

Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.