WWE has announced storyline injuries to Kevin Owens coming out of last night's New Year's edition of SmackDown on FOX.

SmackDown ended with Owens defeating Jey Uso in the main event. After the match, Owens attacked Uso and handcuffed him in the ring for a beatdown, in an attempt to bait WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the ring. Owens beat Uso around the stage area and over to one of the ThunderDome crowd platforms when Reigns attacked him out of nowhere. Reigns and Uso then turned it around on Owens and the show went off the air with Reigns throwing Owens from a platform up high, down below through a table.

WWE announced a storyline update today and noted that Owens was taken to a local medical facility after the attack, and was diagnosed with bruised kidneys and a spinal contusion.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for the Owens vs. Reigns feud after this, but it looks like Owens could be out of the ring for a week or so due to the storyline injuries announced today.

