Tonight's WWE NXT New Year's Evil main event saw Finn Balor defeat Kyle O'Reilly to retain the NXT Title.

The brutal match went just over 17 minutes, with no commercial breaks, and saw Balor get busted open and bleed from his head towards the end. Balor worked on O'Reilly's jaw for most of the match, while O'Reilly worked on his arm. Medics also checked on O'Reilly during and after the match.

WWE just announced that both competitors were taken to a local hospital after New Year's Evil went off the air. It was noted that O'Reilly is getting x-rays of his jaw, while Balor is getting his arm checked out.

"BREAKING: After that grueling main event, both @FinnBalor & @KORcombat are on their way to the hospital. Kyle is getting his jaw x-rayed and Finn is getting his arm checked out. #NXTNYE," WWE announced.

Balor seemed fine after the match while O'Reilly sold the jaw injury. We will keep you updated on any developments.

Below are several shots from tonight's main event at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando:

BREAKING: After that grueling main event, both @FinnBalor & @KORcombat are on their way to the hospital. Kyle is getting his jaw x-rayed and Finn is getting his arm checked out. #NXTNYE — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 7, 2021

It all comes down to @FinnBalor vs. @KORCombat for the #NXTTitle at #NXTNYE!



This spectacular event concludes with what is sure to be another #WWENXT classic encounter! pic.twitter.com/FWxHhURxH3 — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2021