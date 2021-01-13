WWE has announced a storyline injury update on Randy Orton following Monday's fireball attack by Alexa Bliss.

As noted, the end of this week's RAW saw Bliss interrupt the Orton vs. Triple H main event. She stared Orton down and then shot a fireball at his face. RAW went off the air with Orton holding his face in pain.

In an update, WWE's storyline injury update notes that Orton suffered minor burns to his face from the fireball.

There's no word on what's next for the storyline, but WWE is promising another update on Orton's condition during Monday's RAW. It's believed that Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will be announced soon in a Firefly Fun House match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

