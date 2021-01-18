On Sunday, the WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans to pick their dream main event for this year's WrestleMania 37.

RAW Superstar MVP responded to the tweet and said he wants to be in the corner of Bobby Lashley in a match against Brock Lesnar, with Paul Heyman by The Beast's side.

MVP wrote, "The CHO (Chief Hurt Officer) of The Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley with MVP...

VS...

Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman."

MVP's tweet comes a few days after WWE U.S. Champion Lashley reiterated his desire to face Lesnar at WWE's biggest show of the show. While referring to Riddle as a "Brock wannabe," Lashley said he'll face Lesnar "whenever, wherever."

Lashley had tweeted, "Once I'm done taking out this Brock wannabe, as I've said for YEARS, I'll take Lesnar whenever, wherever."

Lesnar has been off WWE TV since dropping the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at last year's WrestleMania.

See below for MVP's tweet: