It looks like WWE began a new storyline with The Flairs during tonight's Legends Night edition of RAW.

The first RAW of 2021 saw the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Asuka, take a non-title loss to Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was at ringside with Flair and Asuka.

Evans was caught flirting with Ric several times during the match, which didn't sit well with Charlotte. Evans later on crawled to Ric on the apron, but Charlotte kicked her to the floor. Charlotte then brought Evans back into the ring and ducked a kick from Royce. Charlotte ran the ropes but Ric pulled her leg to trip her. Royce then took advantage and pinned Charlotte for the win.

After the match, a stunned Charlotte sat up in the ring and was shocked at what her dad did. Evans ran over and kissed Flair, but he acted annoyed and upset, like he wasn't interested. Charlotte then slowly exited the ring and stared her dad down, getting in his face and telling him to stay out of her business, again. Charlotte asked her dad if he understood what she was telling him, and he just nodded while staring back at her. Charlotte then told Ric to back away and get out. Ric turned and walked up the ramp by himself.

It wasn't clear if WWE is billing this as an intentional trip by Ric, but it looks like they are building tension between The Flairs. It's also possible that this was a one-off to write Ric back off TV.

Evans tweeted after the show and said she owes one to The Nature Boy, writing, "LACEY THE LEGEND. I owe you one @RicFlairNatrBoy [face kiss emoji] [kiss emoji] #RAW"

The RAW announcers indicated that this non-title win should score a title shot for Evans and Royce. There's no word on if that match will happen at the WWE Royal Rumble or on an upcoming RAW episode.

