– Above is a new promo for Saturday’s special edition of WWE Backstage on FS1. The special will air at 8pm ET, and then replay midnight, and again on Royal Rumble Sunday at 5pm ET. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Paige and Renee Paquette (Renee Young) will be the hosts.

The show will feature two big Rumble announcements – the #1 and #2 spots for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, and the #30 spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

– Actor and indie wrestler RJ City will be returning to The Bump on tomorrow’s show. Guests previously announced for tomorrow’s episode include WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Dakota Kai, Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports, and Santino Marella. WWE’s The Bump airs at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms.

– WWE released this recap video from today’s Superstar Spectacle event, which featured WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher vs. Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz in the main event. You can click here for news, results, photos and more videos from the event.

– WWE’s “After The Bell” podcast with host Corey Graves will be returning this Thursday to the WWE Podcast Network. There’s no word yet on who Graves’ guest will be. The show has been on a hiatus since the December 3 episode, which featured referee Charles Robinson.

Graves tweeted today to announce the return of the show, writing, “IT’S BACK. THURSDAY.”

Graves also does the weekly “Bare With Us” podcast with girlfriend Carmella, which is not affiliated with WWE.

Stay tuned for more on the return of “After The Bell” this Thursday. You can see Graves’ tweet below: