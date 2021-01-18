The WWE Fastlane pay-per-view is returning this year.

The last WWE Fastlane pay-per-view was held in 2019, but PWInsider reports that the event will return this year on March 21.

Fastlane 2021 will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL, and will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37.

The following WWE pay-per-view dates have been confirmed for the next few months:

* January 31 - Royal Rumble from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL

* February 14 - WWE NXT Takeover from Capitol Wrestling Arena in Orlando, FL

* February 21 - Elimination Chamber from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL

* March 21 - Fastlane from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL

* April 10 and April 11 - WrestleMania 37 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Stay tuned for updates.