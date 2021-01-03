WWE filed to trademark several new ring names on December 24 and December 30 - Valentina Feroz, The Hand, Shou, Tian Sha, Shi Hun, Shi Zui, Nash Carter, Wes Lee.

It looks like these are ring names planned for WWE NXT Superstars. As noted before, the Feroz name was used by Rita Reis when she made her NXT singles TV debut this past Wednesday in the loss against Mercedes Martinez. Furthermore, "Shou" is a Chinese word for "The Hand" and WWE also registered a logo with the Chinese character for "The Hand."

The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

