WWE has filed trademarks for the ring names Dabba-Kato, Sha Samuels, Leon Ruff, Mansoor, and Omos to the United States Patent & Trademark, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

The following use description was included with the filing:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

As noted, WWE recently filed for the name "MSK" to the USPTO on January 4.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling trademark updates.