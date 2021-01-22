Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) took to Twitter to ask WWE about having a retirement match in the near future.

The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted, “Well you know what? One can only scream on top of the mountain for so long and so loud… When are you going to give one of your golden era Hall of Famer‘s a freaking retirement match? Just putting it out there. After this, I’m done. I mean really I’m not getting any younger.”

Alundra asked the question after WWE posted about one Superstar fans would be happy to see at this year’s Royal Rumble.

WWE tweeted, “Who’s the one Superstar you would love to see show up in one of this year’s #RoyalRumble matches?”

Alundra Blayze was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. She was a three-time WWF Women’s Champion. While she was in WCW as Madusa, she was the first woman to win the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship.

