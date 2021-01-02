Booker T made an appearance in the Bad Bunny music video for "Booker T." The video was released earlier today on YouTube.

In the video, Bad Bunny raps around the WWE Hall of Famer. As of this writing, the music video is trending at #4 on YouTube. It also currently has 5,823,177 views.

"Booker T" is from the album "El Último Tour del Mundo." The album was released last November.

Bad Bunny is a huge wrestling fan and has had appearances in previous videos from stars such as Ric Flair (Chambea) and Stone Cold Steve Austin (Quien Tu Eres).

As noted, the WWE Hall of Famer will be appearing on Raw Legends Night this Monday.

The music video is available above.

Axel M contributed to this article.