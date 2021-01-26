WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook to pen down a lengthy essay on why NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley should win Sunday’s women’s Royal Rumble match.

While labeling Royal Rumble the “second most important WWE event of the year,” Foley felt Ripley will most likely “get people talking – and in a positive way” by the end of the Sunday’s event.

“I really felt that when Ripley was crowned WWE NXT champion that she had the capacity to do what few before her had been able to accomplish – bring in new fans to see a very different face of WWE,” wrote Foley.

Foley went onto argue that Ripley’s feud with Charlotte Flair set her back on her path to superstardom.

“Despite having an outstanding match at WWE WrestleMania, the loss to Charlotte greatly slowed the young Australian’s momentum – and with it, the opportunity to be on the major face of her brand, and that rare transformative wrestler who can attract new fans to the product.”

Foley also made a case for SmackDown star Bianca Belair to win the Rumble match.

“I think a very good case could be stated for Bianca Belair winning the Rumble as well. She is like one of those five tool players we hear talk of in baseball; a Superstar who can do it all.”

As of this writing, only 12 participants are confirmed for the women’s Royal Rumble match. They are Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Tamina Snuka.

See below to read Foley’s entire essay: