

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Nikki Cross makes her entrance as Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Retribution's Reckoning (with Mustafa Ali) makes her entrance.

Reckoning vs. Nikki Cross



They lock up. Reckoning pushes Cross to the corner. They lock up again. Reckoning pushes Cross to the mat. Reckoning sends Cross to the mat. Cross hits a cross-body on Reckoning. Cross eventually hits a neck-breaker on Reckoning. Cross hits a Running Seated Senton on Reckoning. Cross hits another cross-body on Reckoning in the corner. Cross pins Reckoning for a two count. Cross hits a Spinning DDT on Reckoning. Cross hits a neck-breaker on Reckoning. Cross pins Reckoning for the win.

Winner: Nikki Cross

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Roman Reigns defeating Kevin Owens in a Cage Match to retain the Universal Championship.

A recap from SmackDown is shown of Big E defeating Sami Zayn in a LumberJack Match to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Angel Garza and Akira Tozawa make their entrances.

Angel Garza vs. Akira Tozawa

Garza attacks Tozawa. Garza drives Tozawa's neck into the bottom rope. Tozawa eventually hits a spin-kick on Garza. Garza ducks another kick attempt by Tozawa. Tozawa locks in a waist-lock on Garza. Garza holds the ropes as Tozawa rolls backward. Garza kicks Tozawa in the face. Garza hits the Wing-Clipper on Tozawa. Garza pins Tozawa for the three count.

Winner: Angel Garza

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton's verbal confrontation with Alexa Bliss on RAW



