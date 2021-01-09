

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance as Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Retribution's SlapJack (with Mustafa Ali) makes his entrance.

Akira Tozawa vs. SlapJack



They lock up. SlapJack backs Tozawa to the corner. SlapJack drives his shoulder into Tozawa. SlapJack strikes Tozawa. SlapJack eventually locks in a wrist-lock on Tozawa. Tozawa strikes SlapJack several times. SlapJack pulls Tozawa backward onto his knee. SlapJack pins Tozawa for a two count. Tozawa elbows the back of the head of SlapJack. Tozawa hits a Hurricanruna on SlapJack. Tozawa connects with a Shinning Wizard on Tozawa. Tozawa ascends the turnbuckles. Tozawa connects with a Diving Back Elbow on Tozawa. Tozawa pins SlapJack for a two count. Tozawa ascends the turnbuckles once more. Ali gets up on the apron, as SlapJack kicks the turnbuckle, causing Tozawa to fall. SlapJack hits his SnapBack finisher on Tozawa. SlapJack pins Tozawa for the three count.

Winner: SlapJack

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Universal Champion Roman Reigns throwing Kevin Owens off of a part of the WWE ThunderDome structure.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Randy Orton defeating Jeff Hardy.

Ricochet and Drew Gulak make their entrances.

Ricochet vs. Drew Gulak

Ricochet locks in a waist-lock, Gulak gets out of it. Ricochet sweeps the leg of Gulak to take him to the mat. Ricochet eventually elbows Gulak in the face. Ricochet kicks the midsection of Gulak. Ricochet backflips over Gulak. Ricochet hits a German Suplex on Gulak. Ricochet pins Gulak for a two count. Ricochet goes for his KickBack signature, Gulak catches his leg. Gulak locks in a Leg Lock and STF combination submission on Ricochet. Ricochet rolls backward to pin Gulak for a two count. Ricochet hits his Recoil finisher on Gulak. Ricochet pins Gulak for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre retaining his title against Keith Lee.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Goldberg challenging Drew McIntyre to a match for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.



