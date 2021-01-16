The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance as Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Angel Garza makes his entrance.

Akira Tozawa vs. Angel Garza



Hey lock up. Garza backs Tozawa to the ropes. Garza takes Tozawa to the mat with a waist-lock. Tozawa eventually locks in an Octopus Submission on Garza. Garza gets out of it. Tozawa hits a Modified Arm-drag on Garza. Tozawa connects with a spin-kick to the midsection of Garza. Tozawa goes for another spin-kick, Garza ducks it. Tozazawa goes for a spin-kick one more time, this time connecting to the face of Garza. Tozawa pins Garza for a two count. Tozawa hits the ropes. Garza catches Tozawa. Garza hits his Wing-Clipper finisher on Tozawa. Garza pins Tozawa for the three count.

Winner: Angel Garza

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode defeating The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Adam Pearce winning a Gauntlet Match to become the Number 1 Contender to the Universal Championship.

Humberto Carrillo and Retribution's SlapJack (with Mustafa Ali) make their entrances.

SlapJack vs. Humberto Carrillo

They lock up. SlapJack takes Carrillo to the mat. SlapJack locks in an arm-lock on Carrillo. Carrillo reverses it into a wrist-lock on Slapjack. SlapJack reverses it into a wrist-lock of his own. Carrillo eventually connects with a Diving Back Elbow from off the top turnbuckle to SlapJack. Carrillo pins SlapJack for a two count. Carrillo forearms SlapJack. SlapJack connects with an Uppercut to Carrillo. SlapJack hits a Falcon Arrow on Carrillo. SlapJack pins Carrillo for a two count. Carrillo hits SlapJack with a Back Elbow as Ali gets on the apron. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Ali's distraction allows SlapJack to push the top rope, causing Carrillo to fall. SlapJack hits his SnapBack finisher on Ali. SlapJack pins Ali for the win.

Winner: SlapJack

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring a match between Randy Orton and Triple H.