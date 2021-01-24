The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Angel Garza makes his entrance as Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance.

<strong> Angel Garza vs. Akira Tozawa</strong>

Garza runs towards Tozawa. Tozawa connects with a spin-kick to the midsection of Garza. Garza ducks another spin-kick attempt by Tozawa. Tozawa connects with a spin-kick to the face. Tozawa eventually strikes Garza in the midsection several times. Garza punches Tozawa in the face. Garza pins Tozawa for a two count. Garza hits a Reverse Suplex on Tozawa. Tozawa hits a Hurricanruna on Garza and pins him for a two count. Garza superkicks Tozawa. Garza hits the Wing-Clipper on Tozawa. Garza pins Tozawa for the win.

<strong>Winner: Angel Garza</strong>

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the contract signing segment with Adam Pearce announcing Kevin Owens as the challenger for Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring The MizTV segment with John Morrison and The Miz mocking Goldberg and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Humberto Carrillo and Drew Gulak make their entrances.

<strong>Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak</strong>

They lock up. Gulak takes Carrillo to the mat with a headlock takeover. Gulak eventually hits a scoop slam on Carrillo. Gulak pins Carrillo for a two count. Gulak kicks the chest of Carrillo several times. Gulak goes for a Suplex, Carrillo gets out of it. Carrillo ducks a clothesline attempt by Gulak. Carrillo connects with a springboard kick to the face of Gulak. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Carrillo hits a Moonsault from off the top rope on Gulak. Carrillo pins Gulak for the win.

<strong>Winner: Humberto Carrillo</strong>

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Alexa Bliss defeating RAW Women’s Champion & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka.