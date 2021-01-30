The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Humberto Carrillo makes his entrance as Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips check in o n commentary. Angel Garza makes his entrance.

Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

They lock up. Carrillo backs Garza to the corner. Garza pulls Carrillo to the mat. Garza pins Carrillo for a two count. Carrillo eventually rolls Garza up for a two count. Carrillo connects with a springboard dropkick to Garza from off the second rope. Carrillo pins Garza for a two count. Carrillo goes for a kick, Garza catches his leg. Garza connects with a knee strike to Carrillo. Garza hits the Wing-Clipper on Carrillo. Garza pins Carrillo for the win.

Winner: Angel Garza

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring a brawl between Kevin Owens and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the in-ring confrontation between Goldberg and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Jeff Hardy & Ricochet make their entrances. Elias & Jaxon Ryker make their entrance.

Jeff Hardy & Ricochet vs. Elias & Jaxson Ryker

Ricochet and Elias lock up. Elias backs Ricochet to the ropes. Ricochet locks in a headlock on Elias. Elias sends Ricochet to the ropes. Ricochet ducks a clothesline attempt by Elias. Ricochet hits a head-scissors on Elias. Ricochet dropkicks Elias. Later in the match, Hardy splashes Elias. Ryder breaks up a pin attempt by Hardy. Ricochet dropkicks Ryker. Hardy goes for the Twist Of Fate, Ryker pulls Elias out of the ring. Hardy tags Ricochet in. Ricochet launches himself off the back of Hardy to hit Poetry In Motion on Elias & Ryker at ringside. Ryker pulls Hardy out of the ring and sends him into the ringside barrier. Ricochet kicks Elias in the face. Ricochet hits a cross-body from off the top turnbuckle on Elias. Ryker tags himself back in. Ryker hits a Modified STO on Ricochet. Ryker pins Ricochet for the three count.

Winners: Jaxson Ryker & Elias

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Edge announcing that he will be returning at the Royal Rumble.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton delivering an RKO to Alexa Bliss.