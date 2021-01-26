Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

– The WWE Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW opens up on the USA Network as Tom Phillips welcomes us to The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, returning from his positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Drew hits the ring as the pyro goes off.

Drew takes the mic and says it feels so good to be back on RAW. He thanks everyone for their well wishes while he was out with COVID-19. He talks about getting lucky with no symptoms and says he’s back at 100%. His match on Sunday is dedicated to everyone who has the coronavirus. Drew says we’re all going to get through this and beat it. Drew says speaking of things he’s tired of, Sunday’s match will be against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Drew talks about watching Goldberg since he was a teenager, how he built up his impressive streak, ran through The Rock and other Superstars until he just disappeared, for years. Drew says the last thing to go in a heavyweight fighter is their power, and Goldberg returned a tough fighter like he had been. Drew talks about how Goldberg has continued to win and win, but that ends this Sunday as Drew will end the other streak and remain WWE Champion. Drew goes on but the music interrupts and out comes The Miz and John Morrison as fans boo.

Miz and Morrison taunt Drew over the match and speculate that he or Goldberg may end up injured before the end of the match. Then what could happen? Miz says whoever is left standing at the end of the match will be a sitting duck as he and Morrison will hit the ring and beat the holy hell out of the champion. Fans boo them as they enter the ring. Miz says then he will cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase and be announced the new WWE Champion. The music interrupts again and out comes Goldberg as Drew looks on. Miz and Morrison watch from the apron.

Goldberg hits the ring and gets in Drew’s face, telling him he’s next on Sunday. They drop the mics and stare each other down as Miz and Morrison run their mouths from the apron. Drew suddenly yanks Miz in while Goldberg yanks Morrison into the ring for a big pop. Goldberg drops Miz with a Spear and Drew then levels Morrison with a Claymore. Drew and Goldberg go back to facing off in the middle of the ring for a pop. Drew raises the WWE Title in the air as they have words. Goldberg’s music starts up as we go to replays. Goldberg marches up the ramp as Drew watches him, stopping to toss the Money In the Bank briefcase out of the ring.

– Still to come, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka defends her RAW Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss. Also, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair faces Shayna Baszler. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charlotte Flair is with Charly Caruso is in the back. Flair talks about performing well under pressure in regards to Shayna Baszler. Flair mentions defending her titles with Asuka this weekend and entering the Women’s Rumble. Flair is also asked about her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and Lacey Evans. She is aware of Evans’ intentions but isn’t worried as tonight she is focused on Baszler.

Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair. The pyro goes off as she heads to the ring. Out next comes Shayna Baszler with Nia Jax.

The first-time-ever match starts off as they lock up. Flair ends up dropping Baszler and kicking Jax through the ropes. Baszler attacks but Flair fights off the Kirifuda Clutch. Flair levels Baszler with a running big boot. Flair goes for the Figure Four and tries to bridge into the Figure Eight but Jax hits the ring and breaks it up with a leg drop for the quick disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Charlotte Flair

– After the bell, Flair is double teamed until Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose make the save. Flair joins them but Lacey Evans attacks Flair from behind. The six-woman brawl continues until RAW goes to commercial.

Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Back from the break and the six-woman match kicks off. Lacey Evans starts off with Mandy Rose. Evans does the Flair strut to taunt Charlotte. They tangle and go to the mat. Evans grounds Rose while Flair taunts her from the apron.

They get back to their feet and Rose drives a knee to the ribs, then grounds Evans. Brooke tags in and they hit a double suplex on Evans. Brooke covers for a 2 count. Brooke drops Evans again and poses, then covers for a 2 count. Brooke with another takedown and a cartwheel into a kick to the face. Evans kicks out at 2 again. Evans ends up tagging in, as does Flair.

Flair and Baszler go at it, countering each other. Baszler unloads with strikes and Flair goes down holding her knee. Flair mounts a comeback with chops to the chest. Flair with a big fall-away slam and a kip up for a pop. Flair taunts Evans, who drops down off the apron in fear. Flair tags in Brooke. Brooke and Rose come in with the double team to Baszler for a 2 count. Rose takes Baszler to the corner and tags in Brooke, who chops Baszler. Flair tags back in but Baszler tries to fight her off. Baszler sends Flair to the apron but she keeps fighting. Flair drags Baszler from the ring to the floor, hitting part of the steel steps on the way down.

Flair warns Jax and Evans at ringside as they stare her down. Flair is out to bring Baszler back in, but apparently Baszler doesn’t beat the 10 count for the somewhat awkward finish.

Winners by Count Out: Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose

– After the bell, the winners regroup in the ring and stand tall as Evans yells at the referee about how to count.

– Still to come, Riddle competes against The Hurt Business in a Gauntlet Match to earn a United States Title shot, Sheamus vs. John Morrison, plus Alexa Bliss challenges Asuka for the RAW Women’s Title. Back to commercial.