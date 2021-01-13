WWE is now hiring a Senior Vice President for the Talent Management Group that was recently launched.

This is a full-time position based out of WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. WWE is looking for someone who has a minimum of 15 years of leadership experience in Business Development or Brand Management within the entertainment industry.

The job description reads:

The newly established WWE Talent Management Group will deliver outstanding 360- degree support of Talent across all internal lines of business and key external partners, amplifying Talent brand value and improving monetization outlets for Talent and the WWE. The Senior Vice President, Talent is charged with the leadership, strategy, and overall success of the business unit. Reporting into the EVP, Operations and based in Stamford CT, this person will be accountable for both the short-term and long-term advancement of the division and its employees.

You can apply for the job and see the full list of responsibilities & requirements on the WWE Careers website at this link.