Week 67 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew 854,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT episode drew 659,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #33 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #67. AEW ranked #64 in viewership, while NXT ranked #73 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night 2 show drew 762,000 viewers and ranked #31 in the Cable Top 150, and #68 in viewership. Last week’s NXT show drew 551,000 viewers and ranked #70 in the Cable Top 150, and #81 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.15 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.30 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.14 in that demographic.

This week’s AEW viewership was up 12% from last week, and the rating was up 20% in the key 18-49 demographic. AEW was down 2% from the same week in 2020. This week’s NXT viewership was up 20% from last week, and the key demo rating was up 7%. Last night’s NXT show was down 2% from the same week in 2020.

For the third week in a row the cable news shows dominated on Wednesday night due to happenings in Washington, DC. CNN’s 12pm Inauguration coverage topped the day in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.31 rating. CNN’s 12pm Inauguration coverage also topped the night in viewership with 10.011 million viewers.

ABC’s Inauguration coverage topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.450 million viewers. ABC’s Inauguration special also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.82 rating.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode