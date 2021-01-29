WWE NXT announcer Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) officially became a citizen of the United States today.

Barrett took to Twitter and revealed that he received citizenship at a naturalization ceremony earlier today.

“Today, after 13.5 years of living in this great nation, I have been granted Citizenship of the USA,” he wrote. “Thank you [American flag emoji] for embracing this Englishman. World Cups aside, I will continue to support you in everything you do. To Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. Cheers! [clinking beer mugs emoji] [Statue of Liberty emoji] [American flag emoji]”

Barrett posted a similar statement to Instagram, which also included the following: “This is a wonderful country – every day is an adventure and I count myself as being very fortunate to live here.”

Barrett was born in Penwortham, Lancashire, England.

You can see Barrett’s full posts below:

Jelo G. Cantos contributed to this article