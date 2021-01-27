It looks like the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title match is on for tonight’s NXT show.

As noted, Curt Stallion vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar was announced last week, but was removed from the WWE website and is still not listed on the official NXT preview as of this writing.

However, Stallion took to Twitter this morning and issued a final warning to the champ.

“People used to think I was crazy for the amount of effort I put into my career and yet, here we are. See ya out there, Santi,” wrote Stallion.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the line-up, along with Stallion’s tweet:

* Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a non-title match

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) vs. Leon Ruff and Kushida

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defends against Curt Stallion