The 2021 WWE NXT Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will continue during tomorrow's 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

WWE has just announced that two first round matches will air tomorrow night during 205 Live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. The Bollywood Boyz will take on Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde), while Killian Dain and Drake Maverick will face Curt Stallion and August Grey.

The winners of Dain and Maverick vs. Stallion and Grey will advance to the quarterfinals to face MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter). The winners of Legado del Fantasma vs. Bollywood Boyz will go on to face the winners of Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner) vs. Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik), which airs next Wednesday.

As noted, last night's NXT episode saw The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong) defeat Breezango (Tyler Breeze, Fandango) to advance, while MSK defeated Jake Atlas and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, and The Grizzled Young Veterans (Jake Atlas, Zack Gibson) defeated Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel).

Stay tuned for more on the Men's Dusty Classic. You can see the brackets below: