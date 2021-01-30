The first-ever WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continued during tonight’s 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.
The final first round match of the tournament took place with Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defeating Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark (fka Lacey Ryan). The finish saw Moon force Stark to tap out.
Blackheart and Moon will now face The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell in the semi-finals. That match will reportedly air on the February 10 NXT episode.
The finals of the Women’s Dusty Classic are reportedly airing at the NXT Takeover special on Sunday, February 14, which is Valentine’s Day.
The updated Women’s Dusty Classic bracket looks like this:
FIRST ROUND – LEFT SIDE
* The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell) defeated Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade
* Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defeated Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark
FIRST ROUND – RIGHT SIDE
* Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter) defeated Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm
* Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Aliyah and Jessi Kamea
QUARTERFINALS – AIRING FEBRUARY 10
* The Way vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon
QUARTERFINALS – AIRING FEBRUARY 3
* Team Ninja vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez
FINALS – AT TAKEOVER ON FEBRUARY 14
* The Way or Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Team Ninja or Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez
Stay tuned for more on the Women’s Dusty Classic. You can click here for the latest on the Men’s Classic.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s match on WWE 205 Live, which was just the second women’s match in the history of the show, along with post-match video of the winners:
