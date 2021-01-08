All 12 teams have been announced for the 2021 WWE NXT Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Earlier this week we reported on the first 10 tag teams to be confirmed for the tournament. WWE announced the final 2 teams today - The Bollywood Boyz, plus Leon Ruff and Kushida. The full line-up of participating teams now looks like this:

* Jake Atlas and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

* The Way (Austin Theory, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano)

* The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson)

* Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel)

* The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong)

* Breezango (Fandango, Tyler Breeze)

* Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza)

* Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner)

* Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

* Curt Stallion and August Grey

* Kushida and Leon Ruff

* The Bollywood Boyz (Samir Singh, Sunil Singh)

The winners of the tournament will receive a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. The tournament will begin next Wednesday night with two first round matches - The Undisputed Era vs. Breezango, and The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ever-Rise.

Stay tuned for more on the Men's Dusty Classic and the first-ever NXT Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which will also take place this year.