– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a look back at last week’s show.

– We’re live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Fans chant as we go right to the ring.

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals Match: MSK vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

Killian Dain and Drake Maverick are already in the ring for the beginning to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Men’s NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Out next comes MSK – Wes Lee and Nash Carter.

Lee and Drake start off as fans chant for MSK. They tangle and Drake goes for a quick pin attempt on the mat. Lee fights up but they go to the ropes and break. Dain wants the tag but Lee tells Drake to bring it. Lee takes Drake down but Drake turns it around on the mat. More back and forth now. Lee with a running shot and kick into the corner as Carter tags in. Carter with a Bronco Buster for a 2 count. Lee tags back in and launches himself in at Drake with a senton. Carter tags right back in with a big move for a 2 count. Carter works Drake over now.

Drake dodges a dropkick from Carter. Dain tags in and launches Drake at Carter. Dain then knocks Lee down on the apron. Dain with big body shots to Carter in the corner now. Dain beats Carter into their corner and in comes Drake. Dain and Drake with the double team to Carter. Dain slams Drake on top of Carter for a close 2 count. Dain tags back in for more double teaming on Carter for a 2 count as Lee breaks it up.

MSK unloads with double team kicks on Dain. Carter stomps him. Dain gets up and he’s angry. He ends up sending Lee down on the outside and he lands hard. Dain goes to follow but Drake stops him. They have some words but Dain goes out after Lee now as the show goes to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Dain drops Lee in the corner as they continue to dominate Lee. Lee hits Dain but gets leveled with a big right hand. Dain slams Lee and hits a senton. Drake tags in for a 2 count. Drake grounds Lee now as Carter rallies for him. Lee slams Drake and in comes Carter. Carter runs wild on Drake for a pop. Carter with knees to Drake. They tangle and Carter hits a big knee to the jaw, then a running kick to the jaw. Carter dropkicks Dain off the apron. Lee tags back in and they double team Drake for a 2 count as Dain runs in to break up Lee’s pin.

Carter nails an enziguri to Dain from the apron. Dain gets sent to the floor, then hit with a moonsault by Carter. Drake rolls up Lee for a close 2 count. Lee with a big uppercut. MSK double teams Drake with the big Blockbuster for the pin to win and advance.

Winners: MSK

– After the match, MSK stands tall in the middle of the ring as the music hits. We go to replays. We get an updated look at the Men’s Dusty Classic brackets and MSK will now face the winners of Lucha House Party vs. Legado del Fantasma.

– We see footage from earlier today of Pete Dunne driving up and dropping off NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. They entered the venue as he pulled off.

– We get a video package on Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. The video also features Robert Stone hyping the new team of Aliyah and Jessi Kamea. Their tournament match is coming up. Back to commercial.