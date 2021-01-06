Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Host: Dexter Lumis

NXT Title Match

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

Commercial-free from bell to bell.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Gran Metalik vs. Santos Escobar (c)

Last Woman Standing Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Damian Priest

Opening match. Commercial-free from bell to bell.

Xia Li and Boa return from their transformation