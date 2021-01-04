Wednesday's WWE NXT New Year's Evil main event will air uninterrupted on the USA Network.

WWE announced this evening that Kyle O'Reilly vs. NXT Champion Finn Balor for the title will air with "non-stop, bell-to-bell action" as the first main event of 2021.

The New Year's Evil special edition of NXT will air this Wednesday night on the USA Network, taking place live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card:

Host: Dexter Lumis

NXT Title Match

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Gran Metalik vs. Santos Escobar (c)

Last Woman Standing Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Fight Pit

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Damian Priest

Xia Li and Boa return from their transformation